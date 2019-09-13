Kate Bosworth didn't mince words when talking about her high-profile romance with Orlando Bloom in the mid-'00s. Because of that relationship, Kate swore off dating actors.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, a caller asked the actress about the biggest lesson she learned from that romance.

"Oh my God! I knew this was going to be a crazy one," she said before pausing for a minute. "Well, I married a director. Sorry!"

Shade, anyone?

Andy quickly agreed with the "Blue Crush" star, saying that actors dating other actors is "messy."

"It's no bueno," she said. "It's just—it's too much of the same thing."

Still, Kate has no hard feelings for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.

"He's so lovely, truly," she said. "I'm not being mean."

Orlando recently praised Kate while speaking to Howard Stern, saying she helped him during a down time in his life.

"We're still really, really good friends," she said, adding, there's "nothing bad at all" between them.

Kate and Orlando split in 2006 after two years together. They met before Orlando was famous, but his stardom took off while he and Kate were a couple.

"I think when you kind of go through something like that with someone, it's like you feel like that's a real anchor in many ways because it was just crazy. We would land at airports, and he would have, like, girls, like, lifting their shirts up....It was just wild," she said. "I mean, if you're just two normal people hanging out, and all of a sudden it just blows up into something really surreal, then you kind of look at the person you're with as a rock in many ways. And I think we felt that way about each other through a crazy time."

Both Kate and Orlando have certainly moved on — she married Michael Polish in 2013. Orlando married model Miranda Kerr in 2010, and they welcomed a son, Flynn, a year later. In 2013, they split. He is now engaged to Katy Perry.