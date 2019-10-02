Kate Gosselin appeared to take a veiled shot at her ex-husband while sending her two eldest children, Mady and Cara, off to college.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"I love these kids fiercely.. and I don't apologize for my tears. Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them," Kate captioned a snap of the girls at the dinner table. "Despite it all, they've turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings. I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!"

In a separate post, the reality TV star posted a photo of a dinner table.

"Table setting for last dinner at home ... then off to college for Cara and Mady," she wrote. "How'd that happen SO fast?! 😥 So sad. So proud."

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Many of Kate's social media followers noticed that the table is set for seven — her and six children — despite that fact she and her ex, Jon Gosselin, share eight children. Collin and Hannah, two of the duo's sextuplets, currently live with their father and have little interaction with their mom.

The Instagram posts come just a few weeks after Jon claimed that TLC offered him $1 million to stay married to Kate for the sake of their successful late-2000s TV show, "Jon and Kate Plus 8."

WireImage

"I left the show so my children would never have to relive our divorce," the former reality TV star-turned-DJ alleged during a chat with DailyMail TV on Sept. 19. "That's it. I could have made millions of dollars if I would've just continued, took their offer and stayed married for two years and I probably wouldn't even be sitting here today. But I couldn't live with myself. I couldn't live a lie."

The show was renamed "Kate Plus 8" after their split. Jon also claimed that TLC paid for the couple's marriage counseling sessions before their divorce.