Jon Gosselin's children are headed to high school, and he "can't believe it."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Just before the teens start the new chapter in their lives, the former reality TV star posted photos with Collin Gosselin and daughter Hannah Gosselin on the front steps of their home.

"FRESHMAN!!! 9th Grade Wow!!!" the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" alum captioned his Instagram post on Monday morning. "I can't believe it!!! Good luck to Hannah and Collin this year!!! Today is their first day of high school!!!! I hope all my kids have a wonderful year in high school this year and have great experiences!!! Love all of you!!!"

Jon and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin share eight children, including high school bound sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin, as well as college bound twins Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin. Aside from Collin and Hannah, the other children live with Kate.

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

Hannah has permanently lived with Jon, whereas the reality TV dad was awarded sole legal and physical custody of Collin last year.

"Hannah is excited that her brother is coming home," Jon told E! News last year. "The other four [sextuplets] aren't talking to me, but they're talking to Hannah. It's what the kids want to do. If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."

In May, Jon paid tribute to the sextuplets on their birthday.

Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can't believe you are 15!!!," he wrote at the time. "Time is flying by!!! I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad."

Jon has very little relationship with six of his kids.