Kate Hudson is playing in the mud!

Just about two weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Rani Rose, Kate's life is getting back to normal, and that includes using a few skin remedies.

On Monday, the actress shared an image of herself wearing a mud mask on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

"A sign that things are starting to normalize … taking the time for a face mask," she captioned the snap.

Kate later showed a video of the empty jar that once contained her mud mask treatment.

"Does anyone else get the same satisfaction when something is totally used?" she wondered as the camera panned to several empty Medela baby bottles.

"Oh. Oh, hi. Oh, look at my life," she said.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The "normalizing" Instagram posts come a few days after Kate shared a heartwarming video of her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, looking lovingly at their daughter.

"Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift #daddysgirl," Kate captioned the video.

On Oct. 2, the "Almost Famous" star and Danny welcomed their little princess in Los Angeles.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," Kate said on Instagram. "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

It's the first child for the Kate and Danny. Kate also has sons Ryder Robinson, 14, and Bingham Bellamy, 7, from previous relationships.