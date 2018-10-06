Kate Hudson's daughter has made her online debut.

On Saturday, Kate took to Instagram to share an image of her newborn daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

"Our little rosebud," Kate captioned the photo of her little sleeping beauty wearing a pink hat and wrapped in a blanket.

On Oct. 2, the "Almost Famous" star and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their little princess in Los Angeles.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," Kate said on Instagram. "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

It's the first child for the Kate and Danny. Kate also has sons Ryder Robinson, 14, and Bingham Bellamy, 7, from previous relationships.