Katy Perry is in Hawaii shooting the next season of "American Idol" -- and she's loving every minute of it.

@americanidol / Instagram

The "Idol" judge has been dressing up in tropical- and Disney-inspired attire as she films alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and relaxes with boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

"Family vacay! 🏖🌺," the "Idol" account captioned this snapshot of the judges and host Ryan Seacrest at Disney's Aulani resort on Jan. 29 in which Katy's wearing a metallic green dress inspired by a grass skirt hula look, complete with brown coconut-shell details on the bust in the shape of Mickey Mouse's head.

Later that night during a break in the competition taping, Katy -- who was dressed as a vibrant pink hibiscus flower -- humorously revealed that her fellow judges weren't paying attention to her. "We're about halfway through. It's very exciting. I'm glad to be back with my brothers -- Lionel [and] Luke, who don't care about me and are ignoring me," she says in the clip, panning to Lionel getting his makeup done and Luke on his phone.

"Do you think this outfit is too much -- or just enough?" she added of her "lewk," which also included pineapples painted on her fingernails.

On her own Instagram Stories, which were captured by some fans' social media accounts, Katy shared clips from her time at the Aulani resort as well as a fun video of Orlando singing as he plays the ukulele. "You are not going to Hollywood," she quips.

The couple also visited Pearl Harbor on Oahu and Katy attended a luau where Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse were the guests of honor.

Katy also couldn't resist showing off an epic desert she enjoyed at Alan Wong's Honolulu, video of herself riding a motorbike down a Hawaiian highway, and footage of baby pigs running around while she makes (really good!) snorting noises.

A Twitter fan site also posted a clip of Katy and Luke dancing on the beach while filming for "Idol." Luke, who's wearing a Hawaiian shirt and skin-tight white jeans, launches into the running man after shaking his hips for a bit.

The new season of "American Idol" premieres on ABC on March 3.