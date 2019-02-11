Kendall Jenner is being teased online after a photo of her appearing to admire LeBron James at a basketball game has gone viral. Oh, and did we mention that Kendall's boyfriend, Ben Simmons, was also playing in the game?

The now-viral moment was snapped during the second quarter of Sunday's game in Philadelphia (a game the 76ers won handily). Several Twitter users posted the photo, and it quickly started garnering likes and retweets.

"Kendall Jenner was looking at LeBron the way I look at a cold beer and a pizza," one person commented.

"Find someone who looks at you the way Kendall Jenner looks at LeBron," another tweeted.

Yet another said, "Kendall Jenner looking at LeBron the way LeBron looks at the other team's best player

That same game, Ben also attempted a 3-point shot, only his third in 55 games.

"Ben Simmons saw Kendall Jenner looking at LeBron like this and decided to start shooting 3s oh my god," one twitter user jokes.

Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Ben and the supermodel were first linked last summer, but things apparently cooled between them in the fall. However, the two later reconciled and things seem to be going well between the two of them now, and she frequently attends his games.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kendall confirmed she and the NBA All-Star have been dating "for a bit now."