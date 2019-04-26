Khloe Kardashian has had enough of the haters.

On April 25, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted a car selfie to Instagram with the caption "Good vibes only." Some of her followers, though, weren't feeling it, and they accused her of, among other things, photoshopping the pic and having too plump of a pout.

But, after one fan told the reality TV star, "Your eyes got pulled back too much," Khloe clapped back hard and then killed them with kindness.

"Now my eyes are pulled back? Lol oh man… you guys are really reaching," Khloe wrote back. "But sure, whatever you want to believe. I'm good with whatever babe. much love sent your way."

Many of Khloe friends praised her for posting the picture. Kim Zolciak Biermann called her a "pretty face." But one Instagram user criticized Khloe for covering up her mole on her right cheek. True's mommy didn't need to respond, letting a supporter do that for her.

"I have 3 on mine. Ahh the miracles of foundation and the laziness of taking it off with a q-tip in those spots," the person wrote. Khloe responded to her online supporter with multiple kiss face emojis.

Khloe is no stranger to clapping back at trolls when they come at her with negativity.

Just last week she came back at a fan who was critical of her blurring the background of photo with her 1-year-old daughter.

"What was the point of you taking a picture on that with that nice background if you were gonna blur it out? make it make sense," the user said. Khloe responded that the reason was "to protect our privacy."

She added, "I still know how beautiful it is love. Happy Saturday boo."

In January, Khloe also slammed a fan who tried blasting her for using an editing app on Instagram pictures.

"Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to ones life? Maybe I'm just different… but I don't care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It's sad people care to criticize something like an editing app," the star wrote. "Let it go babe. Say something nice or just let it go. Don't add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?"