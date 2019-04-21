Khloe Kardashian clapped back at a fan who criticized a majestic image she posted with her daughter True on an inflatable unicorn.

The image, posted Saturday, showed the reality TV star and her 1-year-old daughter wading in the pool on a pink unicorn floatie. Khloe, donning a hot pink bikini, captioned the photo with a simple unicorn emoji. The background of the image appeared to be blurred, which drew criticism from one fan.

"What was the point of you taking a picture on that with that nice background if you were gonna blur it out? make it make sense," the user said. Khloe responded that the reason was "to protect our privacy."

She added, "I still know how beautiful it is love. Happy Saturday boo."

Many of Khloe friends approved of the image. LaLa Vasquez commented, "Well damnnnnnn." Mindy Kaling said the picture was "the best." Model Shanina Shaik noted that Khloe and True were "goals."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

True was naturally on Khloe's mind on Sunday, as well, as she showered her little one with Easter presents, all of which the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted to her Instagram Story.

Instagram

"Happy Easter, mama, get your stuff," Khloe said in a video of True sitting next to her fresh haul of goodies.

Khloe later posted video from Kanye West's "Sunday Service" at Coachella.