Caitlyn Jenner has been competing on the U.K. survival reality TV show "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" for the last few weeks. While living with famous Brits in an Australian jungle camp, Caitlyn's been opening up about her life -- including her transition into a woman and her relationship with current and former family members.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA

In a clip posted by the "I'm a Celebrity" Twitter account on Nov. 28, Caitlyn -- who was talking about missing her family during the Thanksgiving holiday at the time -- said of former stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian, "Khloe for some reason was pissed off about something ... through this whole process." She added, "Honestly it's been five, six years and I really haven't talked to her since."

TMZ is now reporting that Khloe is confused by Caitlyn's claim they haven't spoken in such a long time, and her assertion that they're currently beefing. Though there has been drama -- the Kardashian sisters memorably took mom Kris Jenner's side after Caitlyn criticized her momager ex in her 2017 memoir, "The Secrets of My Life" -- Khloe doesn't think her relationship with Caitlyn is currently "sour," as TMZ puts it.

To start, Caitlyn's time frame is off, sources told TMZ. The former Olympic gold medal decathlete only came out as a transgender woman in the spring of 2015 following her divorce from Kris, and, TMZ reports, only told the Kardashians about her decision to move forward in life as a woman shortly before making her public announcement.

Khloe was also supportive of Caitlyn's transition, sources pointed out to TMZ, noting that Khloe was there when Caitlyn accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards in July 2015. The two have also, TMZ writes, "been nothing but pleasant at family holiday parties and birthdays."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sources told TMZ that Khloe had been under the impression that her relationship with Caitlyn has only been improving in the wake of tensions that followed the publication of Caitlyn's book. (In November 2017, Caitlyn told British journalist Piers Morgan, "I don't talk about that side of the family. I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it's difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad." At the time, Caitlyn claimed, "[I haven't talked to] Kris [in] probably a year, Kim [Kardashian] probably nine months, Khloe [in] two years ... and Kourtney, I haven't talked to her either.")

Though Khloe couldn't make it to the 70th birthday dinner that half-sister Kylie Jenner threw for parent Caitlyn in late October because Khloe was working -- she wrote on her Instagram Stories that she was shooting a commercial all day -- sources told TMZ that Khloe sent Caitlyn a bouquet of roses to mark the occasion.

Other Kar-Jenner kids were there, however, including Kim and Kourtney as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner and their half-brother Brandon Jenner.