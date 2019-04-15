Back in February, Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West pulled out of a $14 million deal to purchase a 4,700-square-foot beachfront luxury condo in Miami. The rapper had initially bought the property as a surprise 2018 Christmas gift for his wife -- but after they were photographed kissing on the balcony, Kim soured on it because of the lack of privacy.

Now the couple are on the verge of buying another getaway property, TMZ reports -- and this one is bigger, cheaper and in the California desert.

Even better? The place, which is listed for $7.5 million, is right next door to the $12 million vacation home Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, bought in August 2018.

According to TMZ, Kimye's likely new vacay place is bigger than most people's regular houses: It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 8,728 square feet, which is more space than the last place, which only had four bedrooms. The desert home also has a huge living room that opens into the backyard while fountains and a giant pool decorate the property.

The big plus for Kim? It's ultra-private. The house is located in a fancy golf community in the Palm Springs area, which is a few hours southeast of Los Angeles.

Kim and Kanye "fell in love with it, so they got down to brass tacks. Nothing's finalized yet but we're told negotiations are well underway," writes TMZ, which also has a pic of the posh pad.

When Kim had Kanye cancel the Miami real estate deal a few months ago, he reportedly lost a $600,000 deposit, TMZ and Page Six reported.

At the time the pulled out, TMZ reported that the couple had decided to instead spend their money on a getaway home that was more private and secluded and were looking "in the Bahamas and other tropical destinations ... and they want something the whole family can enjoy." Turns out it was much closer to home than they initially thought!