Kim Kardashian still remembers the outfit she was wearing in 2007 when she first met her now husband Kanye West.

In fact, she still has that very outfit.

Walter McBride / WireImage

Kim's fun revelation came after a fan tweeted out a throwback picture of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star wearing a pink Juicy Couture velour tracksuit while carrying a Louis Vuitton multicolor purse.

"I'd love to see Kim bring back Juicy Couture sweatsuits and that LV multicolor bag," the fan wrote.

Kim saw the post and couldn't help but respond.

"Fun fact: In this pic, I was on my way to meet Kanye for his 'Good Life' performance for the MTV [VMA] awards. I didn't really know him, but his people called my people lol. I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom, Donda, the same night," she tweeted, later adding, "P.S. I still have this sweatsuit and this bag."

That same fan later tweeted out a snippet of Kanye's performance at that award's show.

Kim replied, "I was there."

Who knew that 12 years later Kim would have three kids and a fourth on the way with the man performing that night.