The force was strong with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West even in 2008.

In honor of the release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the mother of two dug into her vault of photos on Dec. 18 and shared an image of her all dolled in Princess Leia gear on her blog and subscribers-only app.

The photo features her future husband, although neither of them knew it at the time.

"I wanted to share these old pics of Kanye and me from years ago!" she said of the image. "We worked together on a pilot for a show called 'Alligator Boots' back in 2008 and I played Princess Leia."

The hilarious snap shows a much younger Kim with buns on the side of her head and a flat stomach showing for all the world to see. Kanye, though, isn't dressed up.

"We had met before this project (back in 2003)," Kim said, "but I would say this is when we first really connected. These pics are SO funny!"

No word if at some point Kanye looked at Kim's belly and said the words, "North and Saint, I am your father."