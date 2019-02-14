Kim Zolciak was noticeably missing from Andy Cohen's baby shower in late January, and it turns out that she was never technically invited.

She wouldn't have been able to attend anyway.

Curtis Means/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

"I had just had a minor surgery to fix my back the day before, so I was not able to attend," the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" told TooFab, adding, "But I actually wasn't even invited."

The party in Los Angeles was hosted by several "Housewives" stars and alums.

Kim was quick to add that there's no bad blood between her and the Bravo scion, saying she texted him the day the event. According to Kim, Andy said, "I cannot believe you weren't invited. I had no control over the list. I'm gonna miss you. I'll be thinking about you all day."

Whether Kim was intentionally left off the list isn't known.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Asked what advice she had for new dad Andy, she said "Enjoy every moment. It goes so fast. And if he ever wants a babysitter, call me up!"

She continued, "Sometimes, you're so tired in the beginning that you sort of lose sight of the process and the moments that you should be enjoying, so just enjoy every single moment."

As for Kim, she's not opposed to expanding her family with husband, Kroy Biermann, and adding a seventh child to her brood.

"I would love 100 more children!" she said. "I love being a mother. I think it's so incredible. I definitely am okay on having another daughter. I would definitely love 20 more sons. The mother-son connection is pretty incredible. Kaia is a firecracker, so just one Kaia is all I can deal with."

"But [Kroy and I] do have some alone time in the morning because the twins are in Pre-K, so we enjoy that," she said. "I think three boys and three girls is great. I mean, I think we're very blessed, but I'm not opposed to [having a seventh child]. I mean, I am getting older. I'm 40, but some people are having kids at like 46, 47, so there's still hope."