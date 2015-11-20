When Kylie Jenner turned 18 this summer, her man Tyga celebrated by presenting her with a Ferrari at one of her birthday throw-downs.

But when Tyga went out to celebrate his 26th trip around the sun on Nov. 19, Kylie appeared to be MIA.

TMZ reports the rapper headed out on the town Thursday night with friends, stopping by The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif., for dinner. Later, the crew beelined for 1 OAK, where he was feted by celebs including A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Kylie and her sisters, however, were nowhere to be seen.

Two days earlier, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted on Intsagram about an "amazing" trip to Melbourne, Australia, with subsequent posts suggesting she was on her way home to Los Angeles.

Her Twitter feed was relatively Tyga-less, too, with the bulk of her recent posts appearing to be promos for her various projects.

Tyga, meanwhile, was photographed leaving the club looking forlorn. At least he has that $50,000 puppy to keep him company in Kylie's absence ...

