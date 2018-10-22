Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kylie Jenner is being sued by a cosmetics company who claims the reality TV star stole one if its makeup lines.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Sheree Cosmetics is suing both Kylie and her company, Kylie Cosmetics, for allegedly stealing its "Born to Sparkle" makeup line. In the lawsuit, Sheree says it has a line called "Born to Sparkle." Kylie also has an eyeshadow of the same name. Sheree claims Kylie's line has similar colors and packaging, implying that she jacked the idea and design.

However, Kylie could be in the clear. TMZ notes that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star launched her "Born to Sparkle" eyeshadow on Aug. 6 as part of her birthday collection. Sheree claimed that it filed for the "Born to Sparkle" trademark on Aug. 30, 2018. Because of the timeline, Sheree would have a hard time proving that Kylie stole the name.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Since launching in 2016, Kylie Cosmetics has been a massive success, and her products continuously sell out quickly.

In July, Forbes said Kylie is well on her way to becoming a billionaire, thanks to her company, which the financial magazine valued at about $800 million. Kylie, by the way, owns 100 percent of it.

Kylie is on track to become the "youngest-ever self-made billionaire" in the next year, Forbes said.