Kylie Jenner is trying to rain on the parade of a company that she claims is trying to profit off her daughter's name, Stormi.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has filed a lawsuit against a company called Business Moves Consulting, the company that filed to trademark "Stormi Couture" a month after Kylie's little girl, Stormi Webster, was born, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the makeup mogul applied for multiple trademarks for Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. However, Business Moves Consulting filed a lawsuit claiming the proposed trademark names, including "StormiWorld" could be confused with its registered "Stormi Couture" name.

Kylie argues that the company registered the name fraudulently and in bad faith — solely to make money off the tyke's name — and she wants the trademark office to cancel the "Stormi Couture" trademark, TMZ said.

Stormi, Kylie contends, has become a star -- she pointed to the media coverage garnered from her over-the-top "StormiWorld" birthday parties. She also says Stormi's cosmetics line is rapidly becoming a major player in the makeup world.

The 2-year-old has "achieved fame in her own right," Kylie said in legal documents, adding, "The Stormi name is well known, and uniquely and unmistakably is associated with Stormi Webster."

This isn't the first time Business Moves Consulting has warred with a celebrity. TMZ noted that DJ Khaled sued the company in 2018 after it trademarked "Asahd Couture." He argued that the company was trying to profit off his now 3-year-old son, Asahd Tuck Khaled.