The long-running feud between Lady Gaga and Madonna appears to be over.

Following Gaga's Oscar win on Sunday night, the "A Star Is Born" actress headed to Guy Oseary and Madonna's afterparty in Los Angeles. While social media posts were strictly prohibited, Time magazine had an authorized photographer on hand to capture images, and one of those pictures showed the women embracing.

In the snap, Madonna looks at the camera while hugging a smiling Gaga's face. Gaga clutches her Oscar for Best Original Song in the photo.

The fact that the women look chummy is a breakthrough, as their relationship has been rocky in the past.

In 2011, Gaga released "Born This Way," and Madonna said the track was essentially borrowed from her song "Express Yourself." Gaga called the comparisons "completely ridiculous."

In an interview with Zane Lowe on the DJ's "Beats 1" radio show in 2016, Gaga said, "Madonna and I are very different. I wouldn't make that comparison at all. I don't mean to disrespect Madonna … she's a nice lady, and she's had a fantastic, huge career."

She appeared to shade Madge when she added, "She's the biggest pop star of all time…But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I'm a producer. I'm a writer. What I do is different."

To be fair, both women have long argued that there isn't any bad blood between them.

"The only time I ever criticized Lady Gaga was when I felt she blatantly ripped off one of my songs," Madonna told Rolling Stone in a 2015 interview. "It's got nothing to do with 'she's taking my crown' or 'she's in some space of mine.' She has her thing."