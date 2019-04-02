Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell are expecting their second child together.

The former "The Hills" star announced the pregnancy news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing an image of herself cradling her baby bump.

"It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" she captioned a photo. "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

Lauren's announcement was met with much congratulations from fellow celebs, including Molly Sims and former "The Bachelorette" star Ali Fedotowsky.

"Congratulations. Having two is a trip but seeing their love for each other is the BEST!" Ali commented.

Getty Images

Lauren and William welcomed son Liam James in the summer of 2017.

"I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, 'I understand now why people keep having babies!" the reality TV star-turned-fashion designer said at the time. "Honestly, it's exactly as everyone describes it. It's the best and hardest thing you'll ever do."

Scott Kirkland/REX/Shutterstock

On her blog last May, she gushed about motherhood, writing, "I never knew I could feel so much love for such a tiny person. (I also never knew I could feel this tired… all worth it, of course.)"