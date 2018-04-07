Leonardo DiCaprio has turned up the dial on the dating speculation, as the 43-year-old star and model Camila Morrone, 20, have been reportedly spotted doing the rounds in Japan this week with friends.

VILLARD / SIPA / REX / Shutterstock / John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Morrone has been taking to her Instagram to share photos of the trip with her mom, Lucila Solá, 41, and model friend Isabella Peschardt, however the "The Departed" star has been conveniently absent from the shots.

kyoto 🍣 A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camimorrone) on Apr 2, 2018 at 10:11pm PDT

According to Page Six, the crew has made a stop at Kyoto's Golden Temple as well as hit the famous Robot Show in Tokyo.

sisters🍶 A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camimorrone) on Apr 2, 2018 at 3:21pm PDT

And the gal pals hooked up with fellow model Bella Hadid.

Japan is the One ❤️ A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 6, 2018 at 7:43am PDT

The "Inception" star and Morrone were first spotted together back in December, and have since been seen together in Los Angeles.

🎀Rebekka Harajuku 🎀at your service A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 6, 2018 at 11:51pm PDT

Reps for DiCaprio did not get back to Page Six.