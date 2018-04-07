Leo DiCaprio and younger model sneak away to Japan
Leonardo DiCaprio has turned up the dial on the dating speculation, as the 43-year-old star and model Camila Morrone, 20, have been reportedly spotted doing the rounds in Japan this week with friends.
Morrone has been taking to her Instagram to share photos of the trip with her mom, Lucila Solá, 41, and model friend Isabella Peschardt, however the "The Departed" star has been conveniently absent from the shots.
According to Page Six, the crew has made a stop at Kyoto's Golden Temple as well as hit the famous Robot Show in Tokyo.
And the gal pals hooked up with fellow model Bella Hadid.
The "Inception" star and Morrone were first spotted together back in December, and have since been seen together in Los Angeles.
Reps for DiCaprio did not get back to Page Six.
