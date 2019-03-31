Lisa Vanderpump opened her much-hyped lounge in Las Vegas on Saturday, but a few women were not in attendance: her fellow "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" costars.

Their absence at the opening of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace wasn't intentional on their part, but it was rather Lisa who "forgot" to invite them.

"Well, I did have an invitation to them because I had it on e-mail and it was all written out for all of them you know. And they're not here," she told Page Six at the event. "I think it was probably because I forgot to press the send button."

Lisa has been a source of conflict with her "Housewives" costars for months now, as they've accused her of not showing up to filming many times of late.

While her support with the "Housewives" appears to be waning, the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" was on hand to celebrate with their boss. Lisa's pal and "Housewives" alum Camille Grammer also attended.

"We're actually filming 'Housewives' here tonight funny enough," Lisa said. "[Cameramen are] here tonight. That's why Camille and I — we've been friends for years, she came to join me."

Camille was more than happy to support her friend.

"She's been awesome with me this year," Camille said of Lisa. "We both have lost in our life. I lost my assistant who was with me for over 22 years and it's like family to me. She, unfortunately, lost her brother. So she helped me, coach me through the grieving process."

Camille also lost her house in the devastating Southern California wildfires last year.

"We were in San Diego. We were evacuated the day before," Camille said. "And it was devastating to lose my assistant then my house and Lisa, she was very supportive and she had a lot of good things to say to help me through that time."