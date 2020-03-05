TikTok restored a video of Lizzo in a swimsuit after the singer slyly implied that the social media platform removed it because of her body.

The "Truth Hurts" singer cleverly called out TikTok in a video showing her getting her hair done. During the sly video, a caption reads, "Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits. But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits."

She added, "I wonder why Tiktok…we need to talk."

Throughout the callout video, the Grammy winner repeatedly sings the words "I know."

Lizzo, 31, has long been passionate about body positivity and has embraced her curves, often wearing unapologetically revealing outfits.

After Lizzo posted the new video, a TikTok spokesman told Page Six that the removal of her swimsuit video had nothing to do with her body and added that that particular video has now been restored. The spokesman claimed that the video was initially removed because it appeared to violate the platform's community guidelines, which dictate that users are not allowed to show their underwear. Once TikTok reviewed Lizzo's video, it was determined that she wasn't showing her underwear but rather a swimsuit. It was then restored.

Lizzo's fans were quick to back her.

"It's so disheartening when TikTok picks favorites and discriminates…it happens to me I can't imagine how much more it happens to others," one person said. Another added, "Oh wow! Wouldn't think they'd pull videos from stars. Disappointing. I do hope they talk to you."