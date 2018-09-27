Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Macaulay Culkin wants to be a Hollywood "beast."

The "Home Alone" star hasn't exactly been a constant on movie screens over the past decade, but he's publicly lobbying J.K. Rowling to write him into her next movie in her wildly popular "Fantastic Beasts" series.

SplashNews.com

Macaulay, 38, tweeted the famous author about his desire to be cast in the film. He started out his tweet by letting the author know that he supported her controversial decision to cast an Asian woman to play Nagini, Voldemort's sidekick.

"Hey @jk_rowling I'm with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She's a strong woman/snake," he tweeted on Sept. 26. "Also, can you write me into the next movie? I'm Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)…"

TMZ pointed out that the J.K. has not responded to Macaulay's tweet. Afterward, though, the former child actor reached out to Dan Fogler, who plays Jacob Kowalski in the "Fantastic Beasts" series.

"Hey @mrdanfogler put in a good word for me. There's a back rub in it for you," he tweeted. "BTW, it's me Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone 2/we're friends in real life)."

Dan replied, "Dude I can see you as a grad student at ILVERMORNY."

"While I may look like a Malfoy I'm actually a Gryffindor and my patronus is a Mastiff which is a dog. So that's cute!," Macaulay wrote, adding the hashtag "Make Me A Wizard."