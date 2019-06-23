Mama June Shannon's family is growing increasingly concerned about the reality TV star's romance with Geno Doak. Drama in June and Geno's relationship has escalated to a point that her loved ones fear the relationship has turned dangerous, TMZ reports.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Sources close to the "From Not to Hot" star told TMZ that June's family members believe Geno has June locked in a "mental prison" and is keeping her there using manipulation and mind games. As TMZ writes, "The fam thinks Geno's preventing her from seeing [her loved ones] and being with her kids, and has been filling her head with lies ... like saying they are against her when in fact, they are worried sick about her."

June's family believes that the carpenter, who has a criminal record, is motivated by money, according to TMZ, as sources say he likes that he doesn't have to work while June is paying the bills.

But June, sources have told TMZ, refuses to kick Geno -- her boyfriend of three and a half years -- to the curb because she still doesn't believe he's a problem.

Geno and June's behavior in recent months has been troubling, to say the least. Earlier in June, he crashed an SUV into her house. Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Geno was speeding down the residential street before he pulled into June's driveway and smashed into her garage. Video shows him struggling to stand and walk amid speculation that he was under the influence when the accident occurred.

In May, TMZ reported that June's most famous child, daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 13, has been living with 19-year-old big sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who's married with a baby, instead of with her mom. TMZ has also reported that Honey Boo Boo won't move back in with June as long as Geno's there.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

In March, police responded to a report of a domestic incident at an Alabama gas station concerning the couple. June was arrested on felony drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges after police allegedly found a pipe with crack cocaine residue on her. She also allegedly had $1,340 in cash in her bra.

June also claimed ownership of a vehicle in which police allegedly found a bottle containing crack cocaine. Geno was arrested on felony drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges as well as on one count of domestic violence/harassment for allegedly threatening to kill June during the gas station dispute.

Macon County Sheriff / Splash / SplashNews.com

Geno was even ordered by the court to stay away from June after their arrests, but they were soon spotted together at an Alabama casino.

In early May, it emerged that June and Geno's attorney got a judge to let him quit as their lawyer after revealing that the couple repeatedly refused to return his calls concerning their case.