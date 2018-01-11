"Mama" June Shannon is already heads over heels for her new boyfriend, and she says her daughters adore her new beau, too.

"He is very, very awesome," June told E! News on Jan. 11. "He actually restored my faith and the girls' faith in men. It's the little things...he is above and beyond anything that I could ever expect."

REX/Shutterstock

The reality TV star said neither she nor her man were looking for anything romantic when they met through mutual friends.

"We honestly were just wanting to be friends and things just worked out," she said.

The "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star later said her ex, Sugar Bear, has met the new man in her life, but she doesn't care how he feels about her love life.

"As long as I'm happy and the girls are happy at the end of the day, that's all that matters to me," June said.

Shortly after the new year, June revealed she had a new boyfriend. She has yet to name him publicly.

"We grew up in the same town but didn't know one another," she told People last week. "He doesn't care about me being famous, or anything about it. He's having fun with it."

WireImage

She's told several media outlets that her new man didn't even know she was a reality TV star.

"I wasn't looking for anything. He came into our life when we actually needed someone to say, 'OK, all men aren't bad.' It's been a good, probably, 15 years since I've been happy," June told Us Weekly. "It's a lot different. He's one of a kind, I kinda have to say."

June, who's never been legally married (she only had a "commitment ceremony" with Sugar Bear), said marriage may actually be in the cards this time, telling Us, "I would say, for the first time in my life, maybe."