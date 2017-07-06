Marc Anthony is off the market again.

The superstar singer is officially dating 29-year-old model Raffaella Modugno, she confirmed to Italian magazine Oggi.

"Yes, we are a couple," she said. "Our relationship is new, so we are getting to know each other."

It was widely believed that Marc, 47, was dating the model. Over Memorial Day weekend in May, Marc shared an intimate photo of himself with the Italian model and they looked to be in full-blown "couple mode."

"Making memories. Happy Memorial Day weekend. Wishing you the best 😘," he captioned the romantic image, posted to Twitter on May 27.

Raffaella told the magazine that she's excited to see where the romance goes. While she is currently splitting her time between Rome and Los Angeles, she maintains that it's not just to see her beau. She's also trying to make it in Hollywood.

"I'm spending a lot of time studying to become an actress," she said. "Lately, I was lucky enough to audition for some very important productions, with very famous filmmakers."

Marc confused many people in early summer when he was seen with several women.

A few days after he posted the photo with Raffaella, photos surfaced of Marc with his ex-wife Shannon de Lima while aboard a yacht in Miami, and both looked to be awfully flirtatious. But, according to Telemundo, the images were actually snapped a month prior.

In early March, another model named Mariana Downing seemed to be dating Marc -- the two even made a red carpet debut at the time.

In late March, she posted an image to her Instagram of the two of them at the Ultra Music Festival. In the image, she called Marc "mi lindooo," which is basically the Spanish equivalent to "my beautiful."