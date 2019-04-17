Maria Menounos has found a silver lining after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor.

"Life has changed completely and for the better," she told Page Six. "I think it's really important for people to hear that we don't have to do it all and we don't need to do a million jobs and run ourselves ragged and exhaust ourselves and neglect our health. And so it's been definitely a different way of living. A much happier way of living."

The veteran news reporter was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017. She later had surgery to remove the large mass. In a bit of misfortune, Maria's diagnosis came a year she revealed that her mom, Litsa, was battling brain cancer.

"Mom is doing well," she said. "[My parents] were just out with me in LA for the last couple months doing different therapies, whether it was physical therapy, occupational therapy and different other things that we're working on for some of the cognitive rehabilitation that we need for her. It was kind of like the next phase of stuff that we're working on."

For Maria, her life is simpler and more rewarding. She's also far more heath conscious.

"I incorporated Pilates and yoga into my life," she said. "And of course, hiking with my dog and things like that oh pickleball too. I love playing pickleball!"

Last year, Maria opening up about her health to Wonderwall.com while gushing over her husband, Kevin Undergaro, for his support.

"He was everything in this process for me. I couldn't have done it without him. He's just been by my side the entire way," she said. "I think it was even more special on our wedding night to know that we even went through that."