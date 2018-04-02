Maria Menounos talks married life, being the ultimate dog mom
Maria Menounos is all about her loved ones, both human and furry. The SiriusXM host opened up to Wonderwall.com about life as a newlywed and why her pet dogs are so important to her during a chat about Purina's "Every Dog a Star" program and the second annual Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina. Maria appears at the dog competition -- which airs on April 1, 2018, on USA Network at 6 p.m. ET -- and Purina is donating $5 (up to $25,000) to Mutt-i-grees for every social media post that uses the hashtag #BHDogShow. Keep reading to see what Maria had to say about being newly married, her beloved pets and how her life has changed since battling a brain tumor.
RELATED: Celebs and their pets in 2018
Maria Menounos is all about her loved ones, both human and furry. The SiriusXM host opened up to Wonderwall.com about life as a newlywed and why her pet dogs are so important to her during a chat about Purina's "Every Dog a Star" program and the second annual Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina. Maria appears at the dog competition -- which airs on April 1, 2018, on USA Network at 6 p.m. ET -- and Purina is donating $5 (up to $25,000) to Mutt-i-grees for every social media post that uses the hashtag #BHDogShow. Keep reading to see what Maria had to say about being newly married, her beloved pets and how her life has changed since battling a brain tumor.
RELATED: Celebs and their pets in 2018