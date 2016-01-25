Mariah Carey has a new residence.

Just days after getting engaged to her billionaire beau James Packer on Jan. 21, the couple is reportedly leasing a new mansion in Calabasas, California for a price tag of $250,000 a month.

TMZ reports that the two are leasing an 18,000 square foot home that took five years to build and has never been owned.

With imported stones from Italy, a theater, sauna and a gym, there's no doubt that it will be a luxurious place to raise her twins Monroe and Moroccan.

And while Mariah is starting a new life after she received a 35 carat ring and a new family home within the same week, TMZ is also reporting that she nor James are officially divorced from their previous marriages yet.

Despite a specific prenup, Mariah has reportedly not fully settled her divorce from Nick Cannon due to financial issues that need to be worked out.

As for James, the businessman is still married to Erica Packer, whom he separated from in 2013. Erica also moved on with a famous singer -- she's dating Seal. But the exes haven't been able to legally divorce because the laws in Australia have slowed down their process.

While their divorces may be taking some time, Mariah and James are not wasting any time settling down.