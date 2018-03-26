Tyler Dooley's mailbox has been full of the usual things like bills and advertisements, but it hasn't contained an invitation to his aunt's much anticipated wedding… his aunt is Meghan Markle.

One week after the royal invitations were sent out, Tyler Dooley, the son of Markle's half-brother, spoke to "Good Morning Britain" about what could be seen as a snub.

"We've not gotten anything yet. At this point, it's just, who knows," he said while appearing on the show with his mom, Tracy, who is divorced from Thomas Markle Jr. "At the point, this all goes back to Meghan. I mean, ultimately it's her day, it's her happiness."

"Again, we've been here from the very beginning," Tyler added. "I mean, her whole life just always rooting her on and supporting her."

Prince Harry's fiance used to babysit Tyler, but he said he hasn't spoken to her in about there years.

His mother chimed in, "I don't think we are getting invitations, but that is fine, we are so proud of her."

The royal wedding is slated for May 19, and 600 people were reportedly sent invitations last week. While the Oregon-based Tyler and Tracy likely won't be attending, Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr., will play a pivotal role in the ceremony.

On March 25, a source told The Mail on Sunday that Meghan's dad will walk her down the aisle. Tracy, who is still close with Meghan's father, echoed those statements.

"I've heard that he's going to be over there, and I'm sure that he will be giving her away," Tracy said. "I arrangements are being made. I don't think he's waiting for his invitation because I'm sure they already had the plans in place… He's very excited to be a part of it."

She continued, "I can't speak highly enough about [Thomas Markle, Sr.] He obviously did a great job of raising her and raising the rest of his family too," Tracy said. "We all make our choices in life and he afforded all the possibilities and different avenues to grow and what paths they take from there is up to them. She's taken the high road and had lots of opportunities and chose to follow her path and destiny so we are thrilled, and so is he."