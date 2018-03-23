Busy Philipps has sunburned eyes, royal wedding invites are in the mail and more ICYMI news

Busy Philipps was taken to the emergency room on March 20 because her eyes were in extreme pain. It turns out that she had sunburned eyes, something she got during a 10-hour magazine photo shoot. On her Instagram Story late on March 19, the "Cougar Town" alum let her fans know that she was in pain, saying it felt like "shards of glass in both my eyes." Busy didn't know what the problem was but tried to remedy it with allergy medication and napkins soaked in cold water. After finally going to the hospital, she was diagnosed with photokeratitis, or inflammation of the cornea caused by excessive exposure to ultraviolet light -- i.e., the professional lighting and sun from the magazine photo shoot. The bizarre condition is most common among people who have blue eyes. She is now recovering.

