Ever since Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in November 2017, there's been speculation about whether or not the actress's reclusive father will attend their May 19 wedding at St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds.

Now, a new report out of Britain reveals that Thomas Markle Sr. will not only be there but will walk his youngest child down the aisle.

"He will," a woman identified as a close friend by The Mail on Sunday told the newspaper when asked about Tom Sr.'s plans for escorting Meghan, 36.

Tom Sr.'s female pal -- who was photographed eating a meal with the former Hollywood lighting director in his small retirement community in Mexico last week, though she's declined to be named -- told The Mail on Sunday, "He's very excited about it. He's very close to [Meghan] and he's very happy. All the pressure has been hard on him and he's just trying to stay out of the limelight."

When Meghan and Harry, 33, gave their first post-engagement interview last year, they admitted that the prince had not met Meghan's father in person, though he had spoken to him on the phone. "He's talked to my dad a few times, hasn't been able to meet him just yet," Meghan explained at the time.

According to her father's friend, it doesn't matter to Tom Sr. "He likes Harry. He thinks he's very much a gentleman and he's looking forward to the wedding," said his pal.

So what will the father of the bride wear? Tom doesn't know yet, his friend told The Mail on Sunday: "The Royal family controls that. We're not sure."

Britain's The Sun on Sunday also reported that Tom Sr. will indeed be present on Meghan's big day.

"Thomas Sr. is overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess -- even if he has to battle his demons to get there," a family friend told the paper. "He's not exactly thrilled at facing the world's glare. He lives a reclusive life in Mexico. But nothing will stop him from having Meghan on his arm for the big day."

Multiple reports have speculated that in a modern twist, Meghan's mother, yoga instructor and social worker Doria Ragland -- who divorced Tom Sr. when Meghan was a child -- might also walk her daughter down the aisle.

As for Meghan's other relatives? Tom Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr. -- who's encountered legal troubles and has frequently spoken publicly about his half-sister since she got together with Harry -- reportedly did not receive one of the 600 invitations that were sent out by the palace in mid-March.

The Sun on Sunday reported that Tom Jr.'s sister -- Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Grant -- also did not receive a wedding invite because she too has spoken out negatively and repeatedly about her sibling. Samantha will, however, still be making the trip to Windsor, the newspaper reports, as the guest of a television channel.

In February, Samantha's ex-husband, Scott Rasmussen, made headlines when he publicly warned Meghan against inviting Samantha, who he believes is jealous of the former "Suits" star's success.