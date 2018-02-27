The Spice Girls are about to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the royal treatment -- not only are they going to the wedding, but they're performing.

While appearing on "The Real" on Tuesday, Mel B tried to stay mum on the royal wedding, but let a few things slip. While speaking about her invitation to the wedding Mel said the Spice Girls were all invited.

As "The Real" women screamed, Mel wondered, "Why am I so honest?"

Mel said the invitation was "proper."

"I'm not saying anymore. I've said enough," Mel added.

The women continued to press the "America's Got Talent" judge on all things royal, but things got interesting when host Loni Love asked, "Will the Spice Girls be performing at the reception?"

Mel clearly didn't want to be asked that question, nor did she answer it, but her body language answered the question for everyone. She even tossed her notecards in the air. The women and the studio audience erupted in cheers.

"I need to go," Mel said after dropping the bombshell. "I'm going to be fired. I'm going to be fired."

She added, "Let's not talk about it anymore. Let's pretend I never said that."

The epic reveal comes amid reports that The Spice Girls are reuniting and going on tour.

According to a Feb. 7 report by TMZ, all the women -- Victoria Beckham included -- will reunite this summer for a tour with stops in England and the United States.

The report came a few days after the women all met up at Geri Halliwell's home.

There is no plan for the women to record new music, and there is no plan for a Las Vegas residency show, as many have claimed. The planning is the in early stages, but "the tour is going to happen," the report said. The group's original manager, Simon Fuller, will manage the tour, the report indicated.

However, a few days later, Victoria said, "I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour.

TMZ stood by its story, saying on Feb, 15 that girls had signed their contracts.