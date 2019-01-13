Mel B is taking the Spice Girls reunion seriously.

The singer revealed on Instagram that she is waking up before the crack of dawn to begin 4:30 AM workouts, all so that she can be in the best possible shape for the impending reunion tour.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Spice Girls star recently shared a throwback image of herself with ripped abs and an incredibly toned physique. That photo, she said, is her motivation.

"Getting it done, workouts and eating right makes all the difference, even if I have to workout at 430am before I wake my kids up for school," she captioned the snap.

Mel apologized to her trainer for the "early starts," but said it's all worth it in the end.

"It feels good when you can feel on the inside changes and you can see on the outside results happening, so I'm getting there," she continued.

Mel didn't indicate when exactly the motivational photo was taken, but said it was "a few years ago."

In November 2018, Mel and the rest of the Spice Girls confirmed long-standing speculation that they were reuniting (sans Victoria.) Demand was so high for the shows that they had to keep adding additional performances.

PA Images via Getty Images

Mel will certainly be ready for the 14-show tour to begin in late May.

"This is MY inspiration, ME haha that's right a picture of myself nobody else," she said of her Instagram photo. "Why? Why not, if you don't start with loving respecting and believing your self your never gonna be happy with yourself, it's that simple, your always gonna need something or someone else to complete you, so give yourself yourself and start from the inside out and learn to love yourself unconditionally with respect love and loyalty, and dedicate time to looking after YOU, then and only then are you living your best life, ahhhhhh, see then everything and I mean EVERYTHING and anything is possible."