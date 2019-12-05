Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife are giving out the gift of sobriety.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The "Jersey Shore" star and is wife, Lauren, have partnered with Banyan Treatment Centers to give away a 30-day drug and alcohol treatment program to one person, TMZ reported. The duo will announce the winner on Christmas Eve, which will be the four-year anniversary of Mike's sobriety.

Applicants can apply for the free rehab program online.

In October, Mike and Lauren toured one of the Banyan facilities in Florida.

"Had a great day touring @banyantreatmentcenters and doing God's work with the beautiful Mrs. Situation. Looking forward to working together to remind others that we do recover," he captioned a post.

Last year, Mike spoke passionately about his sobriety, calling it a "gift" he gave himself.

"Around Christmas time three years ago, I started my journey of becoming my best self," he told Page Six, adding that he received "the gift of sobriety."

Mike, himself, has been open about seeking rehab for substance abuse in 2012. He had a setback in 2015, but has been sober ever since.