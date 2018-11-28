On "Giving Tuesday," Mike Sorrentino detailed the best gift he ever received. In fact, it was a gift he gave to himself.

"Around Christmas time three years ago, I started my journey of becoming my best self," he told Page Six, adding that he received "the gift of sobriety."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Situation, 36, continued, saying there is no such thing as a bad gift, "just a bad attitude."

"Be grateful," he said. "Every holiday is a gift. [I'm] grateful for everyone."

Mike's comments come amid a busy and bittersweet time in his life. The "Jersey Shore" star married longtime love Lauren Pesce on Nov. 1. However, he also has an eight-month prison sentence for tax fraud looming, as well.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Still, he's staying upbeat and handing out advice, or "clues," as he calls them, to some of his MTV castmates.

"Ron, run the tape, and never let your emotions rule your intelligence," he said. "Vinny, stay away from bottle girls and for the love of God, eat the pizza and treat thyself."

When it comes to Pauly D, Mike doesn't need to dish out any wisdom.

"It's hard to say anything about a man that has it all together," he said, "stay blessed."