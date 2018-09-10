Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seem to have photo muses, and it's none other than Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Recently, the newly engaged couple attended the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week, and seemed as loved up as ever. While there, the oh-so-attractive couple posed for famed celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski, the same photographer who photographed Harry and Meghan's engagement and wedding photos.

Suffice it to say that Nick and Priyanka's image looks startlingly similar to Harry and Meghan's engagement photos from last December.

"@nickjonas and @priyankachopra at @ralphlauren 50th anniversary show last night in #NYFW........ What an amazing honour to get to photograph all these amazing people in one night!," Alexi wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Ralph and all the team!!! #RalphLauren #RL50 😊😊 #nickjonas #priyankachopra."

Of course, Meghan and Priyanka are close friends, and the "Quantico" star scored a coveted invitation to the royal wedding in May. Shortly after the wedding, her romance with Nick was revealed. In July, Nick and Priyanka got engaged.

In August, the actress confirmed the engagement on Instagram, showing a photo of the ring.

"Taken.. With all my heart and soul..," she captioned a loved up picture of her and Nick.

As for Meghan, a source told E! News that the royal is "very excited" for her pal. Us Weekly reported in late July that Priyanka introduced Nick to Harry and Meghan at the royal couple's country home.