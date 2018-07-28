Priyanka Chopra brought worlds together, having introduced fiancé Nick Jonas to Prince Harry and Duchess Megan, at the royal couple's country home, Us Weekly is exclusively reporting.

The "Jealous" singer, 25, and the 36-year-old "Baywatch" star, spent some time at the royal newlywed's home in Oxfordshire, England, the very same week that Jonas proposed.

The pair were seen together in London on July 17, a day before Chopra's 36th birthday. Joe Jonas (Nick's brother) and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, were also spotted in London, enjoying an Italian meal at a restaurant called Novikov.

On July 20, Nick was seen shopping at Tiffany & Co in London, reportedly buying the engagement ring. Reports were confirmed on July 27 that Nick and Chopra were indeed engaged.

Another insider gushed to Us that the "Quantico" star "was thrilled" after the "Close" crooner popped the question. And while Priyanka reportedly was not expecting a proposal, as the two revealed only back in May that they were dating, the source explained how she had her suspicions that Nick might pop the big question. "Nick really loves her," added the Us insider.

Inspired? Possibly, as the news of Nick and Priyanka's engagement happened just two months after she was a guest at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, of which she attended with actress Abigail Spencer.

Even more, Chopra is close friends with Duchess Meghan, telling Us, "I've known Meghan for three years and I'm so happy the way the world has responded to her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today," she said at the time. "She's that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She's an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan."

As for a hint as to when the wedding will happen, an insider added to Us that the couple "want to get married very soon."