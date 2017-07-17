Nina Agdal is officially moving on from Leo! The Sports Illustrated model has been seen getting awfully close with Christie Brinkley's 22-year-old son Jack Brinkley-Cook.

Max Lakner/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The New York Post's Page Six reported that the two celebrated the Fourth of July together and were spotted kissing at Montauk's Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York. A source tells the newspaper that the two were together again on July 15 in Montauk for a performance by singer Kranium.

"They were with a small group and kept a low profile," a source said.

Nina and her new beau have also been seen at other New York City restaurants over the last couple weeks.

McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The romance is Nina's first since splitting with Leonardo DiCaprio in May.

"They remain in touch and remain friends," a source told E! News at the time. "It's an amicable split, and they're moving forward."

After briefly dating in 2014, Leo and Nina rekindled their romance in June 2016.

The couple's romance was essentially a world tour, as they were spotted together everywhere from Cannes, France, New York City, The Hamptons, Malibu, French Polynesia and St. Barths.

"I was all over the place last year," she told Maxim in February. "It was all awesome but it's all a blur."

Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In a recent interview with Maxim, Nina detailed the kind of man she's attracted to.

"In general I can't stand people who always turn a conversation into something about them. I can't stand it when people are too into themselves… I like people who can make fun of themselves, who don't take themselves too seriously," she said. "Don't think you're better than anyone else."