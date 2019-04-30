Nipsey Hussle's sister has filed court documents to become the legal guardian of the late rapper's eldest child.

Samantha Smith filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court asking for guardianship of 7-year-old Emani Asghedom, TMZ reported on April 30. According to the report, Samantha believes Emani's biological mother is unable to care for her.

Getty Images For Atlantic Record

Nipsey shared a 2-year-old son, Kross, with longtime girlfriend Lauren London, too, but Kross is not listed in the conservatorship, as he lives with Lauren.

TMZ, citing court documents, said Samantha is arguing that she assisted her brother in caring for Emani and wants to "ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship" with Nipsey's family.

Nipsey, a Grammy-nominated rapper, was murdered in broad daylight outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park section of Los Angeles on March 31.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

A few days after the shooting, authorities arrested Eric Holder, who has pleaded not guilty to murder. Police said the suspect and Nipsey had a personal dispute.

After Nipsey's death, candlelight vigils popped up around the world and many celebrities and athletes paid tribute to the Grammy-nominated artist. A highly-publicized memorial at the Staples Center was attended by 21,000 people.

On April 2, three days after the shooting, Samantha posted a tribute to her bother and vowed to be there for Emani, Kross and Lauren.

"You are my heart.You are my strength my wisdom my joy my balance. You are my Superhero," she wrote. "You hold me down through everything. I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of everyday and I am here to carry out your vision."