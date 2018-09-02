Why wear your heart on your sleeve when you can wear it on your face?!

That seems to be the way Migos rapper Offset does things.

Omar Vega/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Offset revealed on his Instagram Story on Sept. 1 that he's just had the first name of his 7-week-old daughter with rapper wife Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus, tattooed on the right side of his face on his cheek right above his jawline.

In sharing the news, he also immediately tried to shut down haters by explaining that he also has tattoos honoring his other three kids from previous relationships. "All kids tatted don't play wit me," Offset (real name: Kiari Cephus) wrote atop a brief clip of himself showing off his facial ink.

@offsetyrn / Instagram

"No, I don't just got her name, man," he also says in the video before panning to the other side of his face. "I got my other boy right here, it's Kody," Offset explains, showing off his youngest son's name on his other cheek before adding that he's planning to have an angel tattoo etched "on top of him." (Sure enough, the outline of a little cherub in the purple carbon copy paper ink used by tattoo artists can be seen above Kody's name.)

Offset then points the camera down to the top of his torso. "And Jordan, my oldest son, [is] on the shoulder piece, stop trying me like..." he continues while revealing what appears to be Jordan's date of birth, 12-20-09, tattooed on his right shoulder. Offset didn't reveal where his tattoo for his other child, daughter Kalea, is located.

Cardi B, 25, is the fourth woman with whom the 26-year-old Migos rapper -- who shared a pic of his three oldest kids on Instagram on Father's Day -- has a child. There's son Jordan, 8, with ex Justine Watson.

His 3-year-old son Kody's mom is businesswoman Oriel Jamie, the owner of VIP Hair Collection, VIP Eyebrows and VIP Mink Lashes.

Offset has daughter Kalea, who's also 3, with rapper Shya L'amour.

Offset and and Cardi secretly married in September 2017 and welcomed Kulture -- who's Cardi's first child -- on July 10. They have yet to release any photos of their daughter.