The ABC team is still moving forward with a "Roseanne" reboot, which would center around Sara Gilbert's character on the show, however there's one issue they'll have to deal with first: ownership.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ sources close to the production are claiming that as Roseanne Barr is the creator of the hit show, along with the original executive producers, she has a financial stake in its characters. While it is not exactly clear which ones Roseanne created, TMZ is reporting that the network is doing all it can do prevent a lawsuit.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ was also told by production insiders that Barr has the power to put her foot down and make it so there is no second reboot unless she gets a portion of the profits. Although, if she is making money from the next version of the show, it would contradict the initial reason for canceling the last one, due to her racist comment.

ABC

As ABC negotiations reportedly went into overdrive earlier in the week, with the network looking to announce the new show right away, according to TMZ, it now appears that they have a bit more work ahead of them…