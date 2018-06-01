ICYMI: The week in TV for May 27-June 2

ABC cancels "Roseanne" following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former Obama adviser

ABC axed the "Roseanne" revival after star Roseanne Barr made a racist joke about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett on Twitter on May 29. "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," tweeted the controversial comedienne just days after Season 10 of her sitcom came to an end. Though she initially apologized for her crude comment, it was too little, too late. "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.