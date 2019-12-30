Padma Lakshmi is publicly shading The New Yorker magazine for mistakenly identifying her as another Indian-born celebrity on Instagram.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

The "Top Chef" host posted a screenshot of the magazine's official Instagram page on Sunday. The image showed her, but it was tagged as "Baywatch" actress Priyanka Chopra.

LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

"Thank you to the illustrious '@nydailynews' for the shoutout ," she wrote. "I know to some we all look alike, but [shrugging emoji]… #desilife #justindianthings."

The mag has since deleted the post.

Many of Padma's celebrity friends laughed at the mistake and her post.

"Oh no," Natalie Portman wrote.

Justin Mikita wrote, "Omfg no. No."

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Stacy's Pita Ch

Ironically, the post was supposed to evoke humor, but in a far different way. As part of The New Yorker's "Celebrity Cartoon Takeover," Padma had been picked by the mag to choose her favorite cartoon that's been published in the magazine over the years.

Padma's favorite cartoon featured a street vendor gives a business man a hot dog. "They're marinated in hot water for six hours," the cartoon read.