After months of widespread speculation, Paris Jackson has revealed the truth about her sexual identity.

The daughter of the late king of pop, Michael Jackson, took to her Instagram Story to answer questions from followers using the platform's new question sticker, The Blast reported on July 14.

When a fan asked "Are you bi?" the 20 year old responded that she is, writing, "that's what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels."

Fans have been speculating about Paris's sexual identity for months now. Questions ramped up in March after she was photographed kissing fellow model-actress Cara Delevingne, 25, on the lips as they danced on a sidewalk outside a West Hollywood restaurant after having dinner with Paris's godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song.

At the time, a source told People magazine, "They have a flirty friendship but aren't dating or in a relationship. Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon."

The kiss came days after the women fueled relationship rumors by posing for cozy Instagram pictures of themselves in bed together. They revealed they were watching the film "Carol," which tells the story of a forbidden love affair between two women. Paris also shared an image of Cara dancing on her bed.

They reportedly became friends after meeting at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. They were also spotted leaving a London nightclub hand-in-hand in November 2017.

In April, the pair made headlines and sparked dating speculation again when Paris posted footage of herself and Cara hugging in her Instagram Story. In May, they both partied at a Longchamp fashion event in New York City before posting separate Instagram Story clips of themselves watching Cara's sister, model-actress Poppy Delevingne, appearing on "The Tonight Show" in what appeared to be the same hotel room, The Blast reported at the time.

On April 2, MediaTakeOut published a story claiming that at the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills the previous weekend, where Paris presented an award, "A reporter asked Paris why she felt such a connection to the LGBT community and Paris reportedly responded by saying that she's bisexual." At the time, Paris's rep told Gossip Cop that the model-actress had not spoken to any reporters that night.

Paris's most famous public romances so far include her relationship with Chester Castellaw in 2015 and her year-long relationship with drummer Michael Snoddy starting in 2016.