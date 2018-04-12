Are Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne on again? Plus, more news

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne look very much together in new IG pic

Looks like Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne are determined to keep us guessing about their relationship. On Wednesday, April 11, Paris shared an Instagram Story that showed her hugging Cara close, a smiley face subbed in for the caption (via the Daily Mail). Judging from the post, things could be back to the seeming romantic bliss the two sealed with a very non-platonic kiss and embrace during a double date with Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song last month. That's a very different vibe from the one Paris gave off last week about her 25-year-old friend and fashion industry colleague. After sharing a PDA-packed dinner date with promoter Andrei Gillott at Sushi Park in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 3, Paris celebrated her 20th birthday with friends and family at nearby HYDE Sunset. Cara did not appear to have attended the bash. No pics of the two surfaced from throughout Paris' big day, either. The pair reportedly hit it off after meeting at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. In the months that followed, they clasped paws as they left a nightclub in London and reportedly checked out Italy and Prague together. "They're both really into their music and have been spending nights singing and jamming on the guitar," a source told the Daily Mail over the holidays. "It's early days, and Cara doesn't really have time for a proper relationship due to her non-stop filming commitments with 'Carnival Row,' but there's no denying there's a spark."

