Ellen Barkin is being sued by a New York City photographer for tweeting a vulgar image of herself during Harvey Weinstein's rape trial.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In the image, the "Animal Kingdom" star flipped off photographer Steven Hirsch while standing outside the Manhattan courtroom where Weinstein was fighting rape and sexual assault accusations, charges he was later convicted and sentenced for.

On Jan. 23, the New York Post published the photo on its website. That same day, Ellen posted the image to her personal Twitter, writing, "Mood."

"Barkin did not license the photograph from plaintiff for the website, nor did Barkin have Plaintiff's permission or consent to publish the Photograph on the website," the copyright infringement suit said, according to Page Six.

The tweet, which remains up on Ellen's Twitter, has garnered 1,000 retweets and 15,000 likes.

According to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, the photographer is seeking $175,000 in damages.

Rex USA

Ellen was in court that day to support "The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, who accused the disgraced movie mogul of raping her in the mid '90s.

A judge sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison.