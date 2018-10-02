Police swarmed Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's neighborhood on Tuesday after a man was seen acting suspicious and banging on doors — naturally, many in the community thought the man was trying to break into homes.

Getty Images for Republic Records

TMZ reported that police rushed to the ritzy neighborhood on Oct. 2 and found the man allegedly under the influence. During that time, authorities also found that the man had multiple outstanding warrants.

During the arrest, he allegedly resisted, which is when police called for backup. The man was eventually taken into custody.

It's not immediately known whether Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel were home at the time of the incident.

The model and the Snapchat co-founder purchased the home in 2016. They married last year. In May, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Hart.