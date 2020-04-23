Nikki Bella is embracing her changing body, even if it means she has some mobility issues.

On her Instagram Story, the pregnant "Total Bellas" star told her followers, "I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life."

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Recording the video from bed, she added, "I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad."

The wrestler-turned-reality TV star said she's 15 weeks from her due date, wondering, "Does this happen this far out?"

Still, while rubbing her belly, Nikki, who's engaged to former "Dancing With The Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev, pointed out that her temporary walking issues are "worth it."

The 36-year-old has been experiencing fairly typical pregnancy issues.

Last weekend, she spent a day in bed with little energy. She also experienced a down attitude after her baby stopped kicking.

"I read about and have heard from other moms about this, that it happens but you can't help but let it get you down," she said. "Then this morning I woke up to so many kicks! Big kicks! Even Daddy got to feel them. Definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we are all smiles this morning!"

Nikki's twin sister, Brie, is also pregnant, expecting her second child with WWE husband Daniel Bryan. Nikki and Brie are due less than two weeks apart.

"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!!," Nikki said at the time. "It's something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable."