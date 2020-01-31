Nikki Bella is beginning to mourn the imminent loss of her abs and her increasing weight, but make no mistake about it, she loves being pregnant.

The "Total Bellas" star posted several early morning videos to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing off her baby bump.

"Still have some abs but my bump is getting bigger," she said, adding, "how cute."

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

"I love it," she said of her bump. "It's so crazy to watch it grow. And the scale, which I'm getting used to, but I'm embracing it. I love it because my baby's in there."

Following her videos, Nikki posted a selfie along with the caption, "Wonder how long I can keep my top abs."

Instagram

The former WWE wrestler announced earlier in the week that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev.

"Baby Daddy," she captioned a snap of Artem cradling her bump on Friday.

In an incredible coincidence, Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, is also pregnant, and the women are due less than two weeks apart in August. It will be the second child for Brie and her husband, WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan.

Following the twin's pregnancy announcement in People magazine, Nikki addressed her sister on Instagram.

"This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here's another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side," she said. "You have already been the best teacher!"